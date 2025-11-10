Schwarz Pharma To Build Up Generics

The German drug group Schwarz Pharma AG, which had a sales rise in 1994 of 4.5% to 882 million Deutschemarks ($625.7 million), is to build up its generics business to complement the development of its original drugs and license businesses.
In addition, a project in the biopharmaceuticals sector is under negotiation and projects are under discussion in eastern Europe and South East Asia. Chairman Patrick Schwarz-Schuette says strategic aims include concentration on the development of cardiovascular system drugs, where Schwarz is currently German market leader, and products for use in urology and in treating stomach and intestinal conditions.
The core of the company's generics business is Isis Pharma, which is based in eastern Germany and posted sales last year of 113 million marks compared with 131 million marks a year earlier.
