Schwarz Pharma To Buy German Generics Firm

The German pharmaceutical manufacturer Schwarz Pharma is on the verge of acquiring a German generics producer, according to the firm's chairman Patrick Schwarz-Schuette.
Mr Schwarz-Schuette said this purchase would lift the company from the 10th ranked firm in Germany in terms of generic sales to fourth. The deal is expected to be completed in around 10-20 days. The acquisition is expected to complement the eastern German operations of Schwarz' Isis Pharma subsidiary in western Germany.
By July this year the company had taken over Central Pharmaceuticals and the product division of Block Drug (Reid and Camrick) in the USA. Both companies are incorporated into Schwarz' US group structure and have been partially included in the 1995 accounts.
