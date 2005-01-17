Schwarz Pharma wins Univasc case

A US federal court in New Jersey has found for German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma in its patent action against Israeli generics group Teva over the latter's version of the high blood pressure treatment Univasc (moexipril). The judgement in the case now leaves the way open for Schwarz to claim damages from Teva, which has so far declined comment. The earlier legal action brought sales of Teva's generic Univasc in the USA to a halt. Schwarz claimed that its patent protection ran in the USA until February 2007. Teva's generic was launched in May 2003. Schwarz has reported 2003 worldwide Univasc sales of 27.4 million euros ($36.9 million).