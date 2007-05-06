Schwarz' sales drop 6.2% in 1st qtr of 2007

German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma achieved sales of 232.1 million euros ($315.8 million) in the first quarter of 2007, a 6.2% decline on the like, year-ago period, due to a slump in turnover and a lower gross margin following a changed product profile. The firm's operating result in the first quarter of 2007 fell to 9.9 million euros, a 12.7% decrease, as its net result reached 3.2 million euros up from 2.2 million euros due to a lower tax burden.

In the USA, the Schwarz Group's turnover fell 7.4% to 100.6 million euros. After adjusting for KUDCo's generic business, which earned $59.9 million, the group's US revenue fell 8.0% to 40.7 million euros. The firm's European affiliates saw sales drop 6.9% to 121.3 million euros, with a 16.8% revenue loss in the domestic market to 46.3 million euros, due to cancellation of the license agreement concerning the gastrointestinal drug Rifun (pantoprazole) by the licensee. This product, which still achieved sales of 10.6 million euros in the first quarter, ceased being sold by Schwarz on February 1.

Neupro (rotigotine transdermal patch) for Parkinson's disease was successfully launched on the German market in March 2006 and achieved sales of 2.4 million euros during the period. The agent has now been launched in a total of 14 European countries with more to follow during the year. Generic turnover of the proton pump inhibitor omeprazole fell 18.1% to 42.2 million euros in the reporting period.