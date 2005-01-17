Schwarzenegger deal with PhRMA pledges 40%+ Rx discounts for California uninsured

The US state of California's Health and Human Services Agency has published Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's proposed Cal Rx prescription drug program, which aims to provide nearly five million uninsured residents with discounts in excess of 40% off retail prescription drug prices. "Unlike drugs purchased through Canadian web sites, Cal Rx will provide convenient access to medicines that are legal and meet US standards," said Agency Secretary Kim Belshe, adding that it will offer "one-stop shopping" to link consumers to existing company programs and Cal Rx discounted drugs.

Gov Schwarzenegger has secured a commitment from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America to provide $10 million over the next two fiscal years to create and publicize a web-based clearinghouse to help Californians enroll in manufacturers' free and discount drug programs. Building on the clearinghouse function, Cal Rx will provide an easy-to-use single point of entry to direct consumers to the best prices for their prescription, whether through companies' free programs or the Cal Rx-negotiated discount, it says.