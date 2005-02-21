Thursday 18 June 2026

Schwarzenegger Rx plan for uninsured needs discount demand trigger: study

21 February 2005

Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger's proposed California Rx plan (Marketletter January 17) provides a reasonable starting point for obtaining prescription drug discounts for uninsured state residents, according to the US state's Legislative Analyst's Office. However, in the event that drugmakers fail to make good on their promises for significant price concessions, an automatic trigger is needed which would phase out the Governor's proposed voluntary approach to obtaining such rebates and replace it with "an alternative strategy likely to result in greater discounts on more drugs for consumers," says the Office, which is California's nonpartisan fiscal and policy adviser.

Gov Schwarzenegger's plan would be open to uninsured state residents in families with incomes of up to 300% of the federal poverty level, or approximately $28,000 a year for an individual and $56,500 for a family of four. Pharmacists who chose to participate would help such residents to apply for discount cards and be required to sell prescription medicines at agreed discounts. Drug manufacturers could participate in the plan if they voluntarily agreed to enable further discounts on prices through payment of rebates to the state, and California would obtain federal designation as a State Pharmacy Assistance Program, thereby opening the door to deeper price-cutting by drugmakers. The California Rx card would be integrated with private consumer discount programs operated by the manufacturers themselves, with a single discount card accessing all participating programs.

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