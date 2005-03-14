Schweizerhall to take further stake in Cimex

The acquisition of one Swiss pharmaceutical group by another - Cimex Pharma by Schweizerhall - has entered the final stage, with the latter making a formal offer for the remaining 20% of the generics producer at a price of 8.30 euros a share. Schweizerhall has already spent 65.0 million euros ($85.8 million) to acquire 80% of Cimex. The new entity will have annual sales of over 194.0 million euros and a workforce of 350.
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