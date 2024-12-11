Wednesday 11 December 2024

SciClone Reports New Data With Zadaxin

6 January 1997

- SciClone has reported new data on its newly-launched hepatitis C drugZadaxin (thymosin alpha 1) in the journal Gut. The study involved 15 patients, 13 with a virulent HCV 1b genotype, and found a 40% sustained response after 18 months. The data and exposure may be helpful as SciClone bids to get approval for the drug in Europe and other western markets.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Accent appoints new CSO as ATX-559 trial kicks off
Biotechnology
Accent appoints new CSO as ATX-559 trial kicks off
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
AnaptysBio drops development of ANB032 following trial miss
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Lynparza on a roll with early breast cancer win
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
Merck KGaA names new president for EMD Serono
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Mixed regulatory progress for rare disease drug leriglitazone
11 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Santhera secures first DMD approval in China
11 December 2024
Biotechnology
Candel’s CAN-2409 hits goal in Phase III prostate cancer trial
11 December 2024

Company Spotlight

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage company, has established the most complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis to improve survival outcomes in life-threatening diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze