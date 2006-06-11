SciGen to establish R&D facility in Israel

Singapore-based generic drugmaker SciGen says that it will establish an R&D and manufacturing facility in Rehovot, Israel, and has committed to an investment of $30.0 million over the next three years. The facility, which will be called SciGen Israel, will be used for the development of the vaccine products and molecules it purchased from BioTechnology General, the global biologics manufacturing business of the USA's Savient Pharmaceutical which was bought in 2005 by Switzerland's Ferring.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze