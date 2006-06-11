SciGen to establish R&D facility in Israel

Singapore-based generic drugmaker SciGen says that it will establish an R&D and manufacturing facility in Rehovot, Israel, and has committed to an investment of $30.0 million over the next three years. The facility, which will be called SciGen Israel, will be used for the development of the vaccine products and molecules it purchased from BioTechnology General, the global biologics manufacturing business of the USA's Savient Pharmaceutical which was bought in 2005 by Switzerland's Ferring.