Scios amends Natrecor NDA

Scios has submitted new data to the US Food and Drug Administrationintended to shore up its New Drug Application for Natrecor (nesiritide), under review for the treatment of acute heart failure. The amendment is based on the results of the VMAC trial, first reported at the American Heart Association meeting last year (Marketletter November 20, 2000). The company says it hopes to be in a position to launch the drug in mid-2001.