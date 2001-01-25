Scios arthritis drug enters Phase I

A recently-completed Phase I trial of SCIO-469, Scios' novel oral p38kinase inhibitor, indicates that the drug is well-tolerated in healthy volunteers. Based on these results, Scios will begin a Phase Ib multidose trial in healthy volunteers this quarter. SCIO-469, a stimulatory modulator of pro-inflammatory factors including tumor necrosis factor-alfa, interleukin-1 and cyclo-oxygenase-2, is being developed as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis.
