Scios' Natrecor for CHF - advisory meeting

The US Food and Drug Administration's Cardiovascular and Renal DrugsAdvisory Committee will review on May 25 Scios' New Drug Application for Natrecor (nesiritide) in the treatment of acute heart failure. The company filed an amendment to its original NDA earlier this year, based on the findings of the Vasodilation in the Management of AHF (VMAC) trial. If approved, Natrecor will be the first new drug for this indication for over 10 years (Marketletter August 9, 1999).