Scios Nova: Auriculin

- Scios Nova has started a new Phase III clinical trial of Auriculin (anaritide) for the treatment of oliguric acute renal failure. The study, which will enroll around 250 patients, will compare Auriculin to placebo and have a primary endpoint of dialysis-free survival for 21 days. In addition, the trial will evaluate the number of patients requiring acute dialysis at 14 days and patient mortality at 21 days following treatment. In an earlier Phase III study, dialysis was required in 64% of oliguric ARF patients receiving Auriculin prior to the evaluation endpoint, compared to 87% of patients receiving placebo.
