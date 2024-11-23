Scios Nova: Fiblast news

- Scios Nova has presented preclinical evidence that its basic fibroblast growth factor product Fiblast (trofermin) may be effective in the treatment of stroke. The data were presented at the American Heart Association meeting in San Antonio, Texas, last week. A three-hour intravenous infusion of trofermin resulted in a 45% reduction in the volume of damaged tissue in an experimental model of stroke compared to placebo. Scios Nova started Phase I/II trials of trofermin in stroke last month (Marketletter January 15).
