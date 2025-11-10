Scios Nova growth factor patent

- The US Patent and Trademark Office has issued Scios Nova with a patent in relation to claims covering DNA molecules that encode human basic fibroblast growth factor, expression vectors for this gene type and cells or microorganisms that have been transformed with these expression vectors.
