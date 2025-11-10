Scios Nova Reports 1st Phase I/II Natrecor Data

Scios Nova of the USA has presented data from one of the company's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials of Natrecor (brain-derived natriuretic peptide) for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The study has demonstrated that a bolus injection of Natrecor is associated with a significant dose-related improvement in several measures of cardiac function.

This is the first data to come out of the Phase I/II program with the drug, and is also the first time that the response to a bolus infusion of BNP in heart failure patients has been reported. CHF affects more than 700,000 Americans a year, and is among the leading causes of hospital admissions in the USA.

The study involved 24 patients with New York Heart Association stage III or IV congestive heart failure who received one of four doses of Natrecor (0.3, 1.0, 3.0 or 10.0mcg/kg) or placebo during four hours of hemodynamic monitoring. Significant dose-related decreases occurred in systemic vascular resistance, pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, right arterial pressure and a significant increase in cardiac index without a symptomatic decrease in mean arterial pressure.