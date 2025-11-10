Scios Nova Reports 1st Phase I/II Natrecor Data

Scios Nova of the USA has presented data from one of the company's ongoing Phase I/II clinical trials of Natrecor (brain-derived natriuretic peptide) for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The study has demonstrated that a bolus injection of Natrecor is associated with a significant dose-related improvement in several measures of cardiac function.
This is the first data to come out of the Phase I/II program with the drug, and is also the first time that the response to a bolus infusion of BNP in heart failure patients has been reported. CHF affects more than 700,000 Americans a year, and is among the leading causes of hospital admissions in the USA.
The study involved 24 patients with New York Heart Association stage III or IV congestive heart failure who received one of four doses of Natrecor (0.3, 1.0, 3.0 or 10.0mcg/kg) or placebo during four hours of hemodynamic monitoring. Significant dose-related decreases occurred in systemic vascular resistance, pulmonary capillary wedge pressure, right arterial pressure and a significant increase in cardiac index without a symptomatic decrease in mean arterial pressure.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze