Scios passes Natrecor facility inspection

Scios' facilities for the production of its heart failure drug Natrecor(nesiritide) have been inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration, with no problems encountered. This satisfies one of the requirements for Natrecor's registration set out in the FDA's approvable letter to the firm (Marketletter July 16).
Discussions with the agency on the remaining condition, the finalization of Natrecor's labeling, are continuing, said the firm.
