Scios tests Natrecor in pharmacoeconomic study

Scios has started a study looking at the potential pharmacoeconomicbenefits of using its acute congestive heart failure drug Natrecor (nesiritide), which is under regulatory review in the USA. The study, called PROACTION, will compare the clinical effects, safety and economic impact of standard therapy for acute CHF, with either Natrecor or placebo, in 250 patients. Results should be available in the third quarter.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze