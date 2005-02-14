SCLOR Pharma raises $15 million

US firm SCOLR Pharma says that it has raised $15.0 million in a private placement of its common stock. The net proceeds of the offering will be used to fund R&D projects and for working capital purposes. Taglich Brothers served as placement agent in this transaction.
Daniel Wilds, chief executive of SCOLR, said: "this financing positions us to pursue additional R&D projects and to further apply our proprietary CDT drug-delivery platform to other potentially attractive over-the-counter and prescription oral drug targets." SCOLR has previously announced plans to initiate human testing of CDT-based extended-release formulations of ibuprofen and pseudoephedrine for the OTC market during the first quarter of 2005, as well as human clinical evaluations of a CDT-based immediate-release Raloxifene formulation in the second quarter of 2005.
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