SCOLR secures raloxifene-making contract

SCOLR Pharma has entered into an agreement with UPM Pharmaceuticals for the manufacture of raloxifene tablets to be used in the former's pending human clinical evaluations targeted to commence in the second quarter of 2005. SCOLR previously announced agreements with UPM to manufacture 12-hour extended-release ibuprofen for a recently-completed human trial in Canada and extended-release 12-hour pseudoephedrine for clinical evaluation in the USA planned to begin later this month.
Evista is Eli Lilly's immediate-release branded raloxifene product for osteoporosis utilizing a different solubilization technology, SCOLR noted.
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