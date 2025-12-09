SCOPE Summit

2 February 20265 February 2026
Florida, USARosen Shingle Creek
A major industry meeting focused on improving how clinical trials are designed, delivered and managed, with a strong emphasis on operational excellence and innovation.
Over four days in Orlando, the program brings together leaders from pharma, biotech, CROs, sites, and technology providers to share practical approaches to trial execution—spanning feasibility and start-up, patient recruitment and retention, data strategy, quality and monitoring, clinical supply, and the increasing role of AI and digital measures in clinical research. The format blends multi-track content with workshops and networking, creating a concentrated environment for benchmarking strategies and finding solutions to current clinical development challenges.
Who the audience is and how many attend
Audience
- Clinical operations and clinical development leaders in pharma and biotech
- CRO executives and functional leaders across study start-up, delivery, monitoring, and quality
- Clinical research sites, networks, and patient engagement/recruitment specialists
- Data, digital, and technology teams supporting eClinical, AI, analytics, and trial innovation
- Sponsors/exhibitors providing clinical trial services, platforms, and enabling technologies
Scale
- Attendees: 3,300+
- Organizations represented: 850
- Sponsors & exhibitors: 300+
What to expect
- A multi-track program covering the end-to-end clinical trial lifecycle, from protocol design and feasibility through delivery, data, quality and supply
- Strong focus on operational best practices and emerging approaches, including technology and AI-enabled trial optimisation
- Workshops/user groups and structured networking alongside the main conference sessions
- A sizeable sponsor and exhibitor presence for evaluating partners, platforms and services in one
