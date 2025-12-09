SCOPE Summit

A major industry meeting focused on improving how clinical trials are designed, delivered and managed, with a strong emphasis on operational excellence and innovation.

Over four days in Orlando, the program brings together leaders from pharma, biotech, CROs, sites, and technology providers to share practical approaches to trial execution—spanning feasibility and start-up, patient recruitment and retention, data strategy, quality and monitoring, clinical supply, and the increasing role of AI and digital measures in clinical research. The format blends multi-track content with workshops and networking, creating a concentrated environment for benchmarking strategies and finding solutions to current clinical development challenges.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Clinical operations and clinical development leaders in pharma and biotech

CRO executives and functional leaders across study start-up, delivery, monitoring, and quality

Clinical research sites, networks, and patient engagement/recruitment specialists

Data, digital, and technology teams supporting eClinical, AI, analytics, and trial innovation

Sponsors/exhibitors providing clinical trial services, platforms, and enabling technologies

Scale

Attendees: 3,300+

3,300+ Organizations represented: 850

850 Sponsors & exhibitors: 300+

What to expect