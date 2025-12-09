Tuesday 9 December 2025

SCOPE Summit

Visit event website
2 February 20265 February 2026
Florida, USARosen Shingle Creek
A major industry meeting focused on improving how clinical trials are designed, delivered and managed, with a strong emphasis on operational excellence and innovation.

Over four days in Orlando, the program brings together leaders from pharma, biotech, CROs, sites, and technology providers to share practical approaches to trial execution—spanning feasibility and start-up, patient recruitment and retention, data strategy, quality and monitoring, clinical supply, and the increasing role of AI and digital measures in clinical research. The format blends multi-track content with workshops and networking, creating a concentrated environment for benchmarking strategies and finding solutions to current clinical development challenges.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Clinical operations and clinical development leaders in pharma and biotech
  • CRO executives and functional leaders across study start-up, delivery, monitoring, and quality
  • Clinical research sites, networks, and patient engagement/recruitment specialists
  • Data, digital, and technology teams supporting eClinical, AI, analytics, and trial innovation
  • Sponsors/exhibitors providing clinical trial services, platforms, and enabling technologies

Scale

  • Attendees: 3,300+
  • Organizations represented: 850
  • Sponsors & exhibitors: 300+

What to expect

  • A multi-track program covering the end-to-end clinical trial lifecycle, from protocol design and feasibility through delivery, data, quality and supply
  • Strong focus on operational best practices and emerging approaches, including technology and AI-enabled trial optimisation
  • Workshops/user groups and structured networking alongside the main conference sessions
  • A sizeable sponsor and exhibitor presence for evaluating partners, platforms and services in one


Today's issue

New EC approval for Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro
Biotechnology
New EC approval for Roche’s Gazyva/Gazyvaro
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Sanegene closes over $110 million series B to advance RNAi pipeline
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ascletis posts encouraging Phase II data for oral obesity drug
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
GSK ends synthetic lethality pact with Ideaya
9 December 2025
Pharmaceutical
Kallyope advances elismetrep after mid-stage migraine win
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Prospects for Priligy as first mover CAR-T therapy for lymphoblastic leukemia in China
9 December 2025
Biotechnology
Lunsumio data shows potential in earlier lymphoma treatment lines
9 December 2025

Company Spotlight

A TechBio company that specializes in developing personalized vaccines and immunotherapies through its advanced AI-Immunology™ platform. The company bridges artificial intelligence technology, bioinformatics, and drug development to bring novel immunotherapies to patients facing cancer and infectious diseases.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze