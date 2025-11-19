Wednesday 19 November 2025

Scotia Claims Breakthrough In Schizophrenia Research

1 October 1995

Scotia has sparked debate in the medical community with the claim that its researchers, along with academic collaborators including the Highland Psychiatric Research Group, have identified a possible genetic basis for schizophrenia. The gene identified relates to a key way in which cell membranes deal with lipids, and provides a rationale for treatment of the condition with Scotia's candidate antipsychotic SC111.

Scotia believes that schizophrenia may be due at least in part to excessive activity of the enzyme phospholipase A2 (PLA2), which plays a crucial role in the constant remodelling of membranes by removing two fatty acids, arachidonic acid and docosahexaenoic acid. Excessive removal of these factors by PLA2 could impair membrane function and the activity of neurons, according to the company. A program set up to look for genetic abnormalities in phospholipid metabolism has been successfully completed, and the results have been submitted to a peer-review journal for publication.

Schizophrenia is known to have a genetic component - the risk of schizophrenia in the identical twin of a schizophrenic is 40%-50%, and 5%-15% in a parent or sibling. However, half or more of the identical twins of schizophrenics do not get clinical disease, so there are clearly strong environmental factors which can be brought into play to suppress the expression of schizophrenia genes. Even if the hypothesis proves correct, the phospholipid imbalance may only occur in a fraction of schizophrenics - most researchers believe the disease is polygenic and may in fact be a cluster of syndromes with related symptomatology.

