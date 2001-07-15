Monday 3 March 2025

Scotia Holdings administrator weighing up options for the firm

15 July 2001

The future prospects for Scotia Holdings of the UK, which went intoadministration earlier this year (Marketletter February 9), took a turn for the better last week, when its application to market Foscan (temoporfin), a light-activated cancer drug, was approved by the European Medicines Evaluation agency, reversing an earlier decision (Marketletter July 9). However, the group's administrator, Ernst & Young, has issued a statement looking at Scotia's options in response to questions that have arisen about the likelihood of shareholders receiving a return on their investment.

E&Y says that the approval of Foscan by the EMEA is only "the first stage in a multiple-stage process to get the product to market." The technology involved is very expensive and Scotia needs to build an alliance with a device company to produce the light source needed for the treatment, and also requires to create a marketing team and strategy, it says, and then develop "a network of centers of excellence to exploit Foscan fully across Europe."

L25 million needed quickly

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

EFPIA has its say on Critical Medicines Act
Pharmaceutical
EFPIA has its say on Critical Medicines Act
3 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
IPHA paper pushes for faster patient access
3 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Obesity late-comer AbbVie teams up with Gubra
3 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio spin-out in SPAC deal to target RAS and PI3Kα malignancies
3 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
Nuvation Bio nabs $250 million to launch cancer drug
3 March 2025
Pharmaceutical
SciClone licenses fibroblast growth factor from Eisai
3 March 2025
Biotechnology
Praxis Precision tanks on negative ulixacaltamide news
3 March 2025

Company Spotlight

An early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on building differentiated therapies against biologically validated targets.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze