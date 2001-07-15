Scotia Holdings administrator weighing up options for the firm

The future prospects for Scotia Holdings of the UK, which went intoadministration earlier this year (Marketletter February 9), took a turn for the better last week, when its application to market Foscan (temoporfin), a light-activated cancer drug, was approved by the European Medicines Evaluation agency, reversing an earlier decision (Marketletter July 9). However, the group's administrator, Ernst & Young, has issued a statement looking at Scotia's options in response to questions that have arisen about the likelihood of shareholders receiving a return on their investment.
E&Y says that the approval of Foscan by the EMEA is only "the first stage in a multiple-stage process to get the product to market." The technology involved is very expensive and Scotia needs to build an alliance with a device company to produce the light source needed for the treatment, and also requires to create a marketing team and strategy, it says, and then develop "a network of centers of excellence to exploit Foscan fully across Europe."
L25 million needed quickly
