Scotia Licenses-In Dyslexia Treatment

UK-based Scotia Pharmaceutical has licensed-in the technology on a possible new treatment for dyslexia from Jacqueline Stordy of the University of Surrey. She has filed for patent protection for her discovery, which is reported in The Lancet (August 5).
One feature of dyslexia recently discovered by Dr Stordy is a reduced ability to see in the dark. Unlike the usual form of night blindness, this condition in dyslexia is not related to a Vitamin A deficiency. Dr Stordy's report in The Lancet describes the beneficial effects of a lipid known as docasahezaenoic acid. DHA is an important structural component of the retina and people with dyslexia may have a reduced ability to incorporate DHA into retinal and other nerve cell membranes.
It is suggested that DHA could prove valuable in the treatment and prevention of dyslexia, which affects between 5% and 15% of the population. The genetically-based development disorder, characteristically expressed as a failure to read at a level expected, places a heavy financial burden on education authorities every year, a Scotia press release comments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze