Monday 10 November 2025

Scotia Licenses-In Dyslexia Treatment

13 August 1995

UK-based Scotia Pharmaceutical has licensed-in the technology on a possible new treatment for dyslexia from Jacqueline Stordy of the University of Surrey. She has filed for patent protection for her discovery, which is reported in The Lancet (August 5).

One feature of dyslexia recently discovered by Dr Stordy is a reduced ability to see in the dark. Unlike the usual form of night blindness, this condition in dyslexia is not related to a Vitamin A deficiency. Dr Stordy's report in The Lancet describes the beneficial effects of a lipid known as docasahezaenoic acid. DHA is an important structural component of the retina and people with dyslexia may have a reduced ability to incorporate DHA into retinal and other nerve cell membranes.

It is suggested that DHA could prove valuable in the treatment and prevention of dyslexia, which affects between 5% and 15% of the population. The genetically-based development disorder, characteristically expressed as a failure to read at a level expected, places a heavy financial burden on education authorities every year, a Scotia press release comments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze