Scotia Licenses-In Dyslexia Treatment

UK-based Scotia Pharmaceutical has licensed-in the technology on a possible new treatment for dyslexia from Jacqueline Stordy of the University of Surrey. She has filed for patent protection for her discovery, which is reported in The Lancet (August 5).

One feature of dyslexia recently discovered by Dr Stordy is a reduced ability to see in the dark. Unlike the usual form of night blindness, this condition in dyslexia is not related to a Vitamin A deficiency. Dr Stordy's report in The Lancet describes the beneficial effects of a lipid known as docasahezaenoic acid. DHA is an important structural component of the retina and people with dyslexia may have a reduced ability to incorporate DHA into retinal and other nerve cell membranes.

It is suggested that DHA could prove valuable in the treatment and prevention of dyslexia, which affects between 5% and 15% of the population. The genetically-based development disorder, characteristically expressed as a failure to read at a level expected, places a heavy financial burden on education authorities every year, a Scotia press release comments.