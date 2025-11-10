Scotia Placing To Raise L33.5 Million

Lipid technology specialists Scotia Holdings of the UK is to issue 9,280,464 new Ordinary Shares at a price of 380 pence to raise around L33.5 million, net of expenses, to provide additional finance for the company over the next two years. Ahead of the announcement, Scotia's shares were traded at the 420 pence level. All of the new shares have been conditionally placed with institutional investors subject to the rights of Qualifying Shares to apply by way of an Open Offer being made on behalf of the company by Kleinwort Benson.
Funds will be used to: progress and expand the clinical trial program on six priority products; increase the group's manufacturing capacity to meet anticipated demand; establish a commercial infrastructure to market and sell Scotia's priority products; and maintain the funding for 16 clinical R&D projects.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze