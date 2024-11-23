Scotia Presents Streamlined Pipeline At R&D Update

Scotia is now well on the way to selecting those elements of its R&D pipeline which it will develop in-house, and which it will license out, as part of its ongoing restructuring of the business. Research costs for the six months to June 30 increased 14% to L8.4 million ($13 million), compared to the year-earlier period.
Chief executive David Horrobin said at the firm's interim results meeting (see also page 4), that Scotia will now concentrate on four main areas, namely diabetology, oncology, benign breast disease and dermatology. And in future, Scotia intends to retain much more strategic control over its core brands. The programs which have been selected for out-licensing are shown in the table below:
Candidates For Out-Licensing* Product Indication Status -------------------------------------------------------------------------- EF5 + related rheumatology Trial ends SC compounds 1Q97 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- EF12 + related cardiology Trial ends SC compounds 1Q98 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SC109 asthma - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SC106 inflammation - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SC108 cardiology - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- SC116 osteoporosis - -------------------------------------------------------------------------- * Out-license all products for Latin America, Eastern Europe/CIS
