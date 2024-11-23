Scotia's Amelorad Effective In Reducing Irradiation Damage

- Data from a 400-patient Phase III study with Scotia's Amelorad(EF27) have shown that it guards vulnerable skin tissue against long-term damage from radiotherapy, without affecting the therapeutic outcome. During 18 months of follow-up, 47% of the placebo-treated women developed telangiectasia, a proliferation of the surface blood capillaries in the irradiated area. In the Amelorad-treated group, this figure was significantly reduced by about 30%.
