Scotia's EF13 shows significant anti-metastatic activity

- Scotia Pharmaceuticals' EF13 (gamma-linolenic acid) greatly reduces the metastatic activity of colon, liver, lung and melanoma cancers, according to data published in the journal Cancer Research last month. The results of the study showed that incubation of cancer cells with EF13 caused an increase in the production towards normal levels of E-cadherin, a protein which causes cells to stick together and, when present at lower than normal levels, is strongly associated with metastatic events.
