Scotia's Lipids As Adjuvants In PMC Deal

- One of Scotia's lipids, used by Iscotec of Sweden in its ISCOM vaccine technology, is now to be utilized by Pasteur Merieux Connaught. The latter has already licensed the use of ISCOM technology, which is thought to greatly enhance the product's efficacy, for its influenza vaccine. However, this latest agreement allows PMC to make use of the technology in the development of vaccines for Lyme disease, tuberculosis, parainfluenza virus, otitis media and respiratory syncytial virus.