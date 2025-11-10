Scotia's Losses Soar In 1995 First Half

UK biotechnology company Scotia Holdings reported pretax losses for the first six months of 1995 of L5.3 million ($8.2 million), compared with pretax losses of L1.5 million a year earlier. The operating loss for the 1995 first half was L5.9 million, compared with the year-earlier figure of L2.4 million. The loss per share was 8.3 pence. In the 1994 first half it was 2.5 pence. Turnover declined 5.2% to L8.3 million.
The reason behind the soaring losses was a first-half R&D spend of L7.3 million, up 39%, and expanded investment in manufacturing. However, David Horrobin, the company's chief executive, was upbeat about interim results. The firm's financial position has been strengthened by its open offer in July, when a net figure of L33.9 million was raised.
Scotia claims to have an outstanding product portfolio and says it is positioning itself for commercialization.
