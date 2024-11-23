Scotia Updates On Research And Regulation

Scotia Holdings of the UK has released its fall research review, which highlights the advances made by its six most important clinical projects and the regulatory developments of Foscan (a second-generation photosensitizer), for the photodynamic therapy of cancer, and EF27 for the prevention of side effects associated with radiotherapy.
Tarabetic For Diabetes Scotia's treatment for diabetic neuropathy, Tarabetic, has seen a delay in regulatory approval. Although applications for a product license were submitted to the UK authorities over one year ago, clarifications to the dossier were required, and the company is still awaiting a response on the final rectified documents from the UK Department of Health.
Clinical trials with the product have demonstrated that Tarabetic significantly slows, and in some cases improves, nerve degeneration in diabetic neuropathy. If approved, the product would be the first of its kind to receive clearance for this indication in any of the major western countries. It is thought that it could reduce the need for ulcer treatment and amputation, an end-point of neuropathy, and could save the UK National Health Service up to L822.71 million ($1.33 billion) every year. The company adds that it expects market penetration by Tarabetic to be substantial.
