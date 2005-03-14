Scotland OKs Femara, rejects other drugs

The Scottish Medicines Consortium has approved the use of Novartis' Femara (letrozole) by the National Health Service in Scotland for the treatment of invasive early breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have already received standard tamoxifen therapy. Treatment should continue for three years or until the tumor gets worse, whichever occurs first, the Consortium announced March 7.

The SMC has also approved Nycomed's Angio (bivalirudin) for restricted use as an anticoagulant in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention. It is restricted to people who would have been considered for treatment with unfractionated heparin in combination with a glycoprotein llb/llla antagonist. In these patients, bivalirudin on its own may be a suitable alternative but it should not be used as an alternative to unfractionated heparin alone, it says.

However, the SMC has also turned down use by the NHS of a number of other major drugs, including: - Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine), in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Taxol (paclitaxel), for the treatment of patients with breast cancer that has spread beyond the breast and who have relapsed following chemotherapy, as the economic case has not been demonstrated, it says; - Merck KGaA's Erbitux (cetuximab), in combination with Pfizer's Camptosar (irinotecan) for the treatment of patients with a type of colorectal cancer after failure of cytotoxic therapy including irinotecan, as cost-effectiveness has not been demonstrated; - Merck KGaA's Glucophage SR (metformin hydrochloride) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in adults, particularly in overweight patients, when dietary management and exercise alone do not result in adequate glycemic control. Metformin did not demonstrate any benefits in efficacy or side effects over the immediate-release metformin and is considerably more expensive, says the SMC; - Pfizer's Lyrica (pregabalin) for peripheral neuropathic pain in adults, as clinical- and cost-effectiveness have not been demonstrated; and - Eli Lilly's Strattera (atomoxetine) for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in children aged six years and older or adolescents; the economic case has not been demonstrated.