Scotland's Strakan raises L31 million

Strakan Group, a Scotland-based company, has completed one of thelargest biotechnology funding rounds in the UK in the last 12 months, with three major institutional investors backing the firm to the tune of L30.5 million ($43.7 million).

Of this, L28.5 million has been invested by existing shareholders, 3i and LMS Capital, and a new backer, Warburg Pincus, with the remainder coming from non-institutional shareholders. Warburg is putting up L21.5 million of the total raised.