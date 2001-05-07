Scotland's Strakan raises L31 million

Strakan Group, a Scotland-based company, has completed one of thelargest biotechnology funding rounds in the UK in the last 12 months, with three major institutional investors backing the firm to the tune of L30.5 million ($43.7 million).
Of this, L28.5 million has been invested by existing shareholders, 3i and LMS Capital, and a new backer, Warburg Pincus, with the remainder coming from non-institutional shareholders. Warburg is putting up L21.5 million of the total raised.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze