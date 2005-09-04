Scotland to advise English NHS on new drug use?

Doctors working in the National Health Service in England could be supplied with the conclusions of the Scottish Medicines Consortium on the use of new drugs and treatments, which they could work from while they await a decision by the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, reports The Scotsman newspaper.

Following widespread public criticism in England of the much longer time taken by the NICE to produce its recommendations than the SMC (see story on page 10), it has been reported that English Health Minister Jane Kennedy has asked officials to examine ways in which the country's NHS can make use of the faster-produced Scottish guidelines in order to close the access gap for English patients. Officials close to the study expect it to recommend that SMC advice will be made available to the English NHS in the interim periods, with minor alterations to take account of issues such as the countries' variations in population density and geography, notes The Scotsman.

Due to UK government funding cuts, one of the NICE's three appraisal committees has been scrapped, which means that, of the 63 drug appraisals now underway, 15 will be delayed up to four months, NICE chief executive Andrew Dillon has said. The Institute is looking at introducing a fast-track process to cut times for more straightforward products, he added.