Scottish GPs Test Cost-Saving Plan

All 135 general practices in Lothian, Scotland, are to take part in a pilot study to find out if using defined daily dosage mechanisms can be used to set drug prescribing targets.
The magazine GP notes that DDD mechanisms have already been used in Scotland in evaluating prescribing at fundholding practices. Research associate Margaret Maxwell, from the Mackenzie Medical Centre in Edinburgh said that if DDD mechanisms prove to be accurate is setting prescribing targets, GPs might be more ready to accept such targets.
