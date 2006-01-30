Saturday 8 November 2025

Scottish prescription charge under review

30 January 2006

The Scottish Executive has announced a three-month consultation on proposals to scrap the drug prescription charge for certain categories of users. The move comes as part of a measure to head off a Scottish Socialist Party campaign to abolish the tax in Scotland, at an estimated cost of L40.0 million ($71.4 million). Lewis Macdonald, the Deputy Health Minister, said: "we do not believe that a blanket abolition of charges is the best use of tax-payers' money." He said that the Scottish Executive recognized the need for changes in the existing arrangements, based on criticism by the Scottish Parliament's health committee, which had proposed scrapping the L6.50 per item levy.

The main changes being proposed are the exemption of full-time students and those low-income households not already covered by existing relief. Another measure would increase the number of chronic medical conditions that would be eligible for free medication. The Scottish Exe-cutive issued a statement, saying that views would be sought from stakeholders. The consultation document is titled: The Review of NHS Prescription and Exemption Arrangements in Scotland, and is available on the Scottish Executive's web site (www.scotland.gov).

A spokesman for the Scottish office of the Association of British Pharmaceutical Associations told the Marketletter, that the ABPI would be contacting the Scottish Executive to ensure that drug companies' views were included.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze