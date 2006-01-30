Scottish prescription charge under review

The Scottish Executive has announced a three-month consultation on proposals to scrap the drug prescription charge for certain categories of users. The move comes as part of a measure to head off a Scottish Socialist Party campaign to abolish the tax in Scotland, at an estimated cost of L40.0 million ($71.4 million). Lewis Macdonald, the Deputy Health Minister, said: "we do not believe that a blanket abolition of charges is the best use of tax-payers' money." He said that the Scottish Executive recognized the need for changes in the existing arrangements, based on criticism by the Scottish Parliament's health committee, which had proposed scrapping the L6.50 per item levy.

The main changes being proposed are the exemption of full-time students and those low-income households not already covered by existing relief. Another measure would increase the number of chronic medical conditions that would be eligible for free medication. The Scottish Exe-cutive issued a statement, saying that views would be sought from stakeholders. The consultation document is titled: The Review of NHS Prescription and Exemption Arrangements in Scotland, and is available on the Scottish Executive's web site (www.scotland.gov).

A spokesman for the Scottish office of the Association of British Pharmaceutical Associations told the Marketletter, that the ABPI would be contacting the Scottish Executive to ensure that drug companies' views were included.