Scripps Scientists Find Cat Nap Chemical

A lipid compound derived from the cerebrospinal fluid of sleep-deprived cats may hold the key to a new generation of drug treatments for insomnia, if investigative work conducted at the Scripps Research Institute in the USA can be confirmed.

Samples of CSF from sleep-deprived cats were compared with samples from rested cats, and it was found that the sleepy cats had a higher concentration of the compound cis-9,10-octadecanoamide. Administration of the compound to test rats resulted in a deep sleep from which the animals could be easily aroused. The researchers hope that drugs based on this compound may provide effective treatment for sleep disturbance without the side effects of current products. The work also provides the first convincing evidence for lipid secondary messengers in the mammalian central nervous system.