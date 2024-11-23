Scvherer Files For Secondary Public Offering

- R P Scherer has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a secondary public offering of 6.5 million shares. The company said that all of the shares are being sold by Lehman Brothers MBP and no proceeds from the sale will be received by the firm. Presently, Lehman Brothers owns 30% of the firm's outstanding stock.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze