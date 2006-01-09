Scynexis Europe spins off to become Selcia

Scynexis, a medicinal chemistry-focused drug discovery and development firm, has sold its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary, Scynexis Europe, to its management team and the new company will be called Selcia.
Hans Fliri, the managing director of the spin out firm, said: "we are already in the process of offering new services such as metabolomics and metabolic profiling, and their integration with chemistry," and Yves Ribeill, chief executive of Scynexis explained that the transaction will allow his firm to concentrate on its core business while providing Selcia the opportunity to focus on its services.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze