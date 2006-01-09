Scynexis Europe spins off to become Selcia

Scynexis, a medicinal chemistry-focused drug discovery and development firm, has sold its wholly-owned UK-based subsidiary, Scynexis Europe, to its management team and the new company will be called Selcia.

Hans Fliri, the managing director of the spin out firm, said: "we are already in the process of offering new services such as metabolomics and metabolic profiling, and their integration with chemistry," and Yves Ribeill, chief executive of Scynexis explained that the transaction will allow his firm to concentrate on its core business while providing Selcia the opportunity to focus on its services.