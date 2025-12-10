A French biotech company developing novel small-molecule therapies designed to protect tissues by simultaneously inhibiting two regulated cell-death pathways: necroptosis and ferroptosis. The company is focused on acute, rare, and chronic diseases with high unmet need, aiming to prevent organ damage and support tissue protection and regeneration.

Founding and History

SeaBeLife originated from research and translational work associated with the Roscoff Biological Station ecosystem. The company is led by Morgane Rousselot, PhD (CEO and co-founder), and has highlighted scientific founders/lead contributors including Stéphane Bach (CNRS), Claire Delehouzé, PhD (Scientific Director), and Marie-Thérèse Dimanche-Boitrel (INSERM–IRSET). In October 2025, SeaBeLife announced a €2 million pre-Series A financing round to accelerate its lead programs and support progression toward first clinical testing.

Therapy Areas and Focus

SeaBeLife is focused on tissue-protective therapeutics across acute, rare, and chronic diseases where limiting cell death may preserve organ function. Key areas of focus include:

Dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), including geographic atrophy

Severe acute hepatitis

Additional areas the company has referenced for longer-term expansion include acute renal failure, heart failure, stroke, and select neurodegenerative diseases

Technology Platforms and Modalities

SeaBeLife’s platform is built around small-molecule therapeutics designed to dual-inhibit two regulated cell-death mechanisms: necroptosis and ferroptosis. The company positions this as a first-in-class approach intended to reduce tissue damage by blocking complementary cell-death pathways implicated in inflammatory and degenerative disease biology.

Key Personnel

Morgane Rousselot, PhD: Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer

Claire Delehouzé, PhD: Scientific Director

Stéphane Bach: Scientific founder/lead contributor (CNRS)

Marie-Thérèse Dimanche-Boitrel: Scientific founder/lead contributor (INSERM–IRSET)

Strategic Partnerships

SeaBeLife’s publicly described ecosystem includes investor and expert-network support around its financing activities. It has referenced participation from angel groups and investment partners in connection with its pre-Series A round, and it lists a Strategic Committee that includes industry and translational experts (for example, Jean-Pierre Kinet, MD; Sébastien Giraudier, PhD; and other members).

FAQ Section

What is SeaBeLife’s core science and biotech platform?

SeaBeLife’s core platform is based on developing small molecules that aim to protect tissues by simultaneously inhibiting necroptosis and ferroptosis—two regulated cell-death pathways associated with organ damage and inflammatory/degenerative processes.

What diseases and therapeutic areas does SeaBeLife focus on?

SeaBeLife is focused on conditions where reducing cell death could preserve function. Its most advanced public focus is in dry AMD (including geographic atrophy), alongside a program in severe acute hepatitis, with additional longer-term interest in renal, cardiovascular, cerebrovascular, and neurodegenerative indications.

What programs and products are in SeaBeLife’s clinical pipeline?

Public communications highlight two priority programs: SBL03 in geographic atrophy (dry AMD) and a second candidate in severe acute hepatitis. The company has stated an intention to move into first clinical testing starting in 2026.

What is the latest company news and recent SeaBeLife events?

SeaBeLife’s most recent highlighted milestone is its October 2025 €2 million pre-Series A financing, intended to accelerate the two lead programs and prepare for a larger Series A round.

What clinical trial data and results has SeaBeLife announced?

SeaBeLife has referenced promising preclinical efficacy results for SBL03 in geographic atrophy (dry AMD), communicated in connection with its 2025 updates, while clinical data generation is expected to begin once first-in-human studies start.

What are SeaBeLife’s regulatory interactions and upcoming milestones?

The key upcoming milestone the company has stated publicly is the initiation of its first clinical trial in 2026, alongside continued development and regulatory preparation to enable first-in-human studies.

Who comprises SeaBeLife’s leadership team and what is their track record?

SeaBeLife is led by Morgane Rousselot, PhD (CEO and co-founder), supported by a scientific leadership team and founders/advisors with deep expertise across cell-death biology, translational research, and drug discovery, including a named Strategic Committee with experienced biotech, clinical, and investment professionals.