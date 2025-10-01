Searle's "Biorhythm" Drug Gets US Approval

Searle's revolutionary new controlled-release formulation of verapamil, Covera-HS, has been approved in the USA for the treatment of hypertension and angina pectoris.

Covera-HS is one of only a handful of products which have been designed with the recognition that fluctuations in the body's biorhythms can have profound implications for drug treatment. The product uses a unique coating technology, called COER-24, which allows the blood and tissue levels of the drug to fit in with a patient's typical 24-hour circadian variations in blood pressure and heart rate.

The technology incorporated into Covera-HS, which was originally pioneered by Alza, consists of two stages. The drug is taken at bedtime, whereupon there is a four- to five-hour delay in active drug release. At around three hours before awakening, drug release occurs so that peak levels of the medication coincide with the first hours of waking and activity - a period which is known to be associated with a sharp rise in blood pressure and heart rate, and is also the time when most heart attacks and ischemia occur (see also pages 24-25). In the second stage, extended release in the gastrointestinal tract offers 24-hour control of symptoms.