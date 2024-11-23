Searle Sets Up In Kazakhstan

US company Searle has entered into an agreement with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Economic Relations of former Soviet Republic Kazakhstan to establish a pharmaceutical manufacturing facility there.
A joint venture will be formed by the first quarter of 1995 to manufacture, market and distribute pharmaceutical products in Kazakhstan, with the possibility of exporting products to other regional markets. What pharmaceutical products are to be made there is yet to be determined.
