Seattle Genetics in manufacturing deal with Albany Molecular

Seattle Genetics says that it has entered into an agreement with fellow US firm Albany Molecular Research for current Good Manufacturing Practice-standard production of the proprietary drug-linker system employed in its SGN-35 product candidate. SGN-35 is an antibody-drug conjugate, composed of an anti-CD30 monoclonal antibody stably linked second generation ADC technology. The company announced earlier this week that it was issued a US patent covering the cell-killing drug component used in SGN-35.
"This manufacturing campaign is an important step toward our goal of initiating clinical trials of SGN-35 early next year, initially as a treatment for Hodgkin's disease," commented Clay Siegall, chief executive of Seattle.
Seattle has also established a preferred provider relationship with Albany that enables licensees of the former's ADC technology to work directly with Albany to obtain cGMP supplies of drug-linkers to support clinical trials of their own ADC products. Seattle has licensed this technology to Genentech, UCB Celltech, Protein Design Labs, CuraGen, Bayer and MedImmune.
