SEC opens formal investigation into Biogen Idec

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is formally probing whether there were any violations of securities laws by Biogen Idec related to its withdrawal of the multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletter March 7).

Biogen Idec, which recently withdrew the drug after several patients developed a rare but potentially fatal brain infection, said it is cooperating with the investigation, which is being led by the Boston District Office of the SEC.

The move steps up an informal inquiry by the agency disclosed earlier this month. In its annual report, the company said that the informal inquiry was probing its involvement in the Tysabri suspension and the trading of its securities by its directors, officers and employees.