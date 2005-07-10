Second generics firm settles with UK govt

Generics (UK) has become the second generics firm to settle with the UK government over claims of price-fixing of drugs supplied to the National Health Service (Marketletters passim). It will make a L12.0 million ($21.9 million) settlement, without any admission of liability, relating to prices of drugs supplied to the 28 UK Strategic Health Authorities in 1996-2000.The first agreement was made by Ranbaxy, for L4.5 million, in April.

Health Minister Jane Kennedy said Generics, part of Germany's Merck KGaA group, had recognized the strength of the NHS' claim and decided to act in the public interest, while Department of Health director of Counter Fraud Services Jim Gee urged the other defendants to "consider very carefully what is in their best interests," given the DoH's determination to press on with the continuing civil proceedings.