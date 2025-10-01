Second Study Shows IL-11 Cuts Platelet Transfusions

Genetics Institute's has reported the results of a second placebo-controlled Phase II study which confirms that its recombinant human interleukin-11 product Neumega reduces significantly the need for platelet transfusions in patients treated with cytotoxic chemotherapy for cancer. The data was reported on the eve of the American Society of Clinical Oncology meeting in Philadelphia last week.

The analysis of 62 breast cancer patients who completed two cycles of platinum-based chemotherapy as out-patients revealed that only 21% of the Neumega-treated group needed platelet transfusions, compared to 52% in the placebo group. This represents a 60% reduction in the need for transfusions, notes GI, adding that these findings were consistent, at or near statistical significance, across all subgroups of patients who participated in the study.

An earlier Phase II study completed last year also showed that Neumega reduced the need for platelet transfusions, this time in patients who were previously transfusion-dependent. The results of this study, as well as those of an earlier Phase I study, have just been published in the May 1 issue of the journal Blood.