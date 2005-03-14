Second Tysabri trial fatality confirmed

Confirmation of a second case of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy from a study of Tysabri (natalizumab) for multiple sclerosis has affected the share price of the USA's Biogen Idec and Ireland-based Elan (Marketletter March 7).
News of the second fatality broke on March 4 and previous losses deepened; Elan shares reached a new low of 4.9 euros, a fall of 71.0% since the start of the year, largely due to Tysabri's market suspension.
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