Select Thera Acquires Sierra Diagnostics

Select Therapeutics says it has signed an agreement to acquire 100%ownership of Sierra Diagnostics in exchange for 220,000 of its shares, as well as payment of SD's debts.

One of the principal attractions for Select is that SD has a manufacturing facility which is licensed by the US Food and Drug Administration and is Good Manufacturing Practice-compliant, which is expected to aid development of a new product for early diagnosis of HIV infection, based on a technology licensed from the University of Toronto Innovations Foundation in November 1997.

Also, SD has a number of near-term products that Select intends to commercialize, most notably an FDA-approved gonorrhea test called Gonostat, which is expected to generate sales later this year. Select's chief executive, Robert Bender, said that the acquisition is "an important step in the implementation of the company's strategy of realizing value from its intellectual property."