Self-medication In Germany: New Study

health reforms, major players' prescription to over-the-counter strategies and a wide industrial shift to OTC marketing are the main driving factors behind the 25% growth of German consumer spending on self-medication since 1990, says the 1995 edition of Self-Medication in Germany: A Strategic Analysis of Challenges and Opportunities to 2001, from James Dudley Management Ltd.

The 10 leading companies now share 27% of Germany's self-medication market, it says, and forecasts that the non-prescription bound market will grow 15% during 1995- 2001, with the OTC market rising 22%.

