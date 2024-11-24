Semnur Pharmaceuticals

Semnur’s lead program, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), is the first non-opioid novel gel formulation administered epidurally in development for patients with moderate to severe chronic radicular pain/sciatica.

It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain.